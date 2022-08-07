This week's weather: Double digits and potential monsoonal moisture

It's been double digits here in Bakersfield ever since we broke out of our 25 day heatwave on Friday.

Looking ahead to this week, we are still seeing highs in the upper 90s, but potential triple digits return toward the end of the week.

Another potential return we could see this week is another round of monsoonal moisture making its way into Eastern Kern County.

Slight chances of moisture (10-20%) show up in our mountains forecast in the beginning of the week.

Kern River Valley is set to reach highs in the upper 90s this week, while Grapevine communities will have high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Our deserts will be seeing triple digits this week just above 100° degrees.