Thunderstorms likely Thursday

We're watching for thunderstorms on Thursday!

A weak upper level disturbance will help bring just enough instability that thunderstorms are possible all throughout Kern.

Though anyone could see a thunderstorm Thursday, the best chances will be in the high terrain.

This includes mountain areas, the west side hills, and even the high desert.

Any storms that form can bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and plenty of lightning.

If you're in an area experiencing a thunderstorm, stay indoors until the storm passes.

Storms will begin to develop in the early afternoon and last into the early evening.

Once the sun sets, storms will die down.

A few additional storms will be possible in mountain areas on Friday, but the activity will not be as widespread.

Rain chances will ramp up again Saturday and Sunday, as another weekend storms system moves in.

Showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible across Kern, along with much cooler temperatures.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

