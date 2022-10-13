Thunderstorms possible through Wednesday evening

Wednesday was an eventful weather day for Kern County.

The morning began with a 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Grapevine.

Low pressure threw moisture to our area the rest of the morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to our mountain and desert communities.

Thunderstorms continue to be a possibility until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening then we should dry up for the next few days.

If you hear lighting or thunder, go inside and wait 30 minutes after the last thunder before continuing outdoor activities.

A few strong storms could bring heavy rain near south Kern.

Isolated flash floods could primarily impact places that experience rapid runoff with heavy rainfall.

If you find yourself in a flash flood, turn around, don't drown.

Make sure to find higher ground quickly.

Weather-wise, we continue to see temperatures above seasonal averages.

Bakersfield's high on Wednesday reached 89° — that's 7 degrees warmer than today's average.

Thursday, Bakersfield's high is expected to reach 86°.

While temperatures continue to stay warmer than normal, we can expect a nice cooldown this weekend with highs in the low 80s.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park could see a 10% chance of rain on Thursday with a slight chance of rain lingering into next week.

Both cities will be in the upper 70s through the rest of this week, but by Sunday, they can expect a cooldown to the low 70s.

Lake Isabella will stay warmer in the upper 80s through Saturday and cooldown to the low 80s by next week with a slight chance of rain as well.

Enjoy the rain and stay hydrated as we await a nice cooldown this weekend.