Thursday starts with a dense fog advisory with warmer temps headed our way

A dense fog advisory is in effect Thursday morning for areas north of Bakersfield, especially around McFarland. The fog is expected to lift between 9 and 10 a.m.

Once the fog clears, partly cloudy skies will remain in place throughout the day — a pattern that is expected to continue into next week.

High temperatures on Thursday will reach the low 70s in the valley, with Bakersfield topping out near 73 degrees. Southern mountain communities will be slightly cooler, with highs around 66 degrees. In the Kern River Valley, temperatures are expected to reach about 73 degrees, while desert areas could see highs near 79.

Winds will stay relatively calm across the valley. However, gusts could reach up to 28 miles per hour in Jawbone Canyon and around 16 miles per hour in the southern mountain areas.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm over the next few days, with highs potentially nearing the 80s by Saturday.

Looking ahead, a weak weather system could bring a slight chance of rain on Monday, along with cooler temperatures. We’ll continue to monitor that system and provide updates as the new week approaches.

