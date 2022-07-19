Heatwave #2 has extended to 8 days, and won't stop soon

It's hot.

We've been able to say that for a long time, in fact as of Monday we're onto our 8th consecutive day of triple digit temperatures in Bakersfield.

Monday also brought another round of monsoonal moisture into Kern County.

While we didn't see a lot of activity, showers and thunderstorms formed in vicinity of Pine Mountain Club as well as Boron.

That activity has died down already though, and isn't likely to come back on Tuesday.

What will be back on Tuesday is the heat.

Bakersfield will be around 105° both Tuesday and Wednesday, so our heatwave rages on.

As we head toward the weekend and early next week highs look to fall back to around 100°, which means we could break out heatwave if temperatures run a little cooler than expected!