Tracking high fire danger and cold temperatures

Santa Ana Winds are once again driving up fire danger across southern California.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for most of the mountainous areas across SoCal, as gusts have already topped 70 miles per hour in spots Monday afternoon and could get even stronger into Monday night.

Winds will remain gusty through Tuesday, keeping fire danger extremely high to our south.

Winds have been strong here in Kern, too, with gusts over 40 miles per hour measured near Tehachapi.

A Wind Advisory is in effect in eastern Kern until 4 AM, and winds will be light by Tuesday afternoon.

Here in the Valley winds are not the concern, but rather cold temperatures.

The forecast low for Bakersfield is a cold 33° Monday night, which means even in the city freezing temperatures are possible.

Most spots outside of the city will fall below freezing, and a Freeze Warning is in effect.

Cold weather is a big national weather story, too.

Temperatures well below zero and extreme wind chills are expected Monday night for much of the upper Midwest, and temperatures below freezing are expected as far south as the Gulf of Mexico!

On top of that, the Gulf states are expecting several inches of accumulating snow over the next 48 hours!

