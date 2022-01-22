Tracking strong winds into the weekend

It's been a very windy Friday in Kern County!

Parts of the county, that is.

Winds have been nearly dead calm in Bakersfield and most of the Valley.

That has not been the case through the mountains and especially in the desert, where gusts have topped 50 miles per hour!

Those winds will not die down until later on Saturday, and a Wind Advisory is in effect until Saturday at noon.

Despite the winds in eastern Kern, the Valley will stay fairly calm, and some patchy fog is possible early Saturday, though likely not as widespread as in recent days.

Highs remain in the 60s with plenty of haze this weekend!