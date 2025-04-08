Tracking warm temperatures, gusty desert winds.

Gusty winds and warm temperatures are the weather story this week.

The gusty winds are confined mainly to our desert areas, where a Wind Advisory is in effect through the day on Tuesday.

Gusts could top 45 miles per hour in wind-prone areas.

As far as temperatures are concerned, highs will peak across Kern on Thursday.

Valley areas will be in the upper 80s, with mid 80s in the KRV.

Mountain towns will see mid to upper 70s, and many desert areas will break 90°.

Temperatures will cool down a bit in time for the weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

