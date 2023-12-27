Travel back to Kern impacted by storms across the nation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It's always a busy time during the holidays, but that's not over quite yet.

Many people are making their returns to California following the Christmas holiday, and if you're states away, travel may be delayed.

Places in the central United States are looking at cold and snowy conditions, and along the east coast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could be delaying flights back to California.

Once you make it back though, you'll be greeted with great weather.

Bakersfield reached 63° on Tuesday after Christmas.

The central coast and central valley hit the mid to upper 60s, but Palm Springs enjoyed a warm day post Christmas at 71°.

Northern California didn't fair as nicely with highs in the upper 50s.

High pressure will keep us warm through the week with Bakersfield hitting 70° on Friday, but an opposing low pressure system is ready to make big changes in the county.

By Saturday, Kern can expect a close to 10° drop in temps.

Bakersfield will fall to 62° on Saturday with a 40% chance of rain.

Our mountains will drop to the mid 40s and 50s with higher rain chances ranging from 70% to 80% on Saturday.

Rain chances will linger through the weekend into next week so we are likely looking at a wet start to the new year in Kern county.

