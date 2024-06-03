Triple Digit Temperatures Ahead

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — An excessive heat warning will be in effect from Wednesday morning to Thursday night, mainly affecting the valley and desert areas of Kern County.

Bakersfield is expected to deal with triple-digit temperatures, reaching as high as 106°F during the upcoming week.

The scorching temperatures won't be limited to valley communities, as mountain and desert areas are also forecasted to experience triple-digit heat on Wednesday and Thursday.

Additionally, desert regions will face gusty winds from this evening through late Monday morning, particularly along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

With the excessive heat watch in place, it's crucial to keep cool, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and ensure proper hydration.

