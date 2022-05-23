Triple digit temperatures are coming

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Our chances of reaching triple digit temperatures by Wednesday is increasing, we now have a 69% chance of reaching triple digits.

By Monday we are jumping into the 90s. Throughout the week we'll be 6-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Our mountain communities of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier Park can expect their warmest day on Wednesday with Lake Isabella at 97, Tehachapi at 87 and Frazier Park at 86.

Thanks to an upper level trough on Friday we will see a decrease in temperatures just in time for Memorial Day weekend, we are not expecting to see triple digit temps this weekend as we did last year but we may see an increase in winds.

Bakersfield and Lake Isabella will most likely be in the 80s by the weekend with Tehachapi and Frazier Park dropping down to the 70s.

Nonetheless Kern County get ready because the heat is on the way.