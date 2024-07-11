Triple digits expected throughout the week

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Kern County is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave, with temperatures over 100 degrees for eight consecutive days and rising tomorrow.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until Saturday, July 13, at 10 AM, with temperatures not expected to drop below 100 degrees for the next week.

This historic heatwave has already seen three days in a row over 112 degrees and seven days over 107 degrees, the highest since 1938.

If it continues for 10 days, it will be the longest since 1933.

Drink plenty of water, stay hydrated, and try to limit time outside in the sun.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

