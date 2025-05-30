Triple digits Friday and Saturday

Temperatures are set to jump significantly Friday and Saturday.
Triple digit highs are likely in the Valley, desert, and even the Kern River Valley.
Mountain areas will be near 90°.
In Bakersfield, the forecast highs for Saturday and Sunday are 103° and 105°.
The hottest day so far this year is 102°, so we'll likely beat that.
Triple digits are possible on Sunday, too, but not quite as likely.
Sunday's forecast is 99°, but if we hit 100° three days in a row it will mark our first heatwave of the year.
In addition to the heat, we're also tracking a minor chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.
A cut off low pressure system off the coast will help pull moisture from Tropical Storm Alvin into southern California.
While rain chances are better south of Kern, a few showers or storms can't be ruled out for the weekend, so we'll be watching the radar!
