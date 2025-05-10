Triple digits possible before a big cool down

Friday was the hottest day of the year so far.

Bakersfield hit 97°, only our third day in the 90s this year.

Saturday will be hotter.

Highs will be near the 100° mark for the first time this year in the Valley and Desert.

90s are expected for the Kern River Valley, with 80s in higher elevation mountain areas.

The record high in the Bakersfield Saturday is 102°, so we'll be very close to setting a record!

Cooler weather isn't that far off, though.

Most spots will fall 5 to 10 degrees by Sunday, and another 10 degrees or so by Monday as a weak storm system moves in.

This system brings a small chance for rain and MUCH cooler temperatures by Tuesday.

Bakersfield looks to be in the low 70s, with temperatures as cool as the 50s in the mountains!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

