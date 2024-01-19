Tule fog expected again overnight with rain chances looming

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — More fog is expected in the valley overnight.

The calm winds, low level moisture and high pressure are working together to give the valley a 40% chance at some dense fog Thursday night.

The high pressure hovering over southern California, contributing to these fog chances will keep temps slightly above average.

Bakersfield reached 61° and we can expect to stay in the 60s through the weekend.

The weekend brings rain chances as well to Kern county.

Light rain is expected to first hit Kern county on Friday afternoon.

Early Saturday morning is when we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms with swaths of widespread rain expected to hit Saturday afternoon.

Because this is a warm storm, only our highest elevations can expect snow.

That means we shouldn't see any snowfall at the pass level.

A winter weather advisory has been announced for the Sierra Nevada mountains extending down to the northern most Kern mountains until early Monday morning.

We're continuing to track this storm, but Monday is expected to bring some of the heaviest rain of the year so far.



