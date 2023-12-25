T'was the night before Christmas with nice weather across California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Across California, Christmas trees are lit and cookies are set out as many excited children wait for Santa.

Following a nice 58° day in Bakersfield, Santa and his reindeer will fly into a cool evening.

Bakersfield should reach 42° overnight.

Our mountains will drop to the mid 30s and 40s through the evening, and as Santa makes his way to the desert, he may like some hot chocolate to warm him up through the evening where temps could drop to freezing.

In addition to a cooler evening, Kern county could see a chance for foggy conditions and cloudy skies overnight, meaning it's Rudolph's time to shine.

For those running out on last minute shopping trips, drive extra slow on the roads and stay safe heading home if you do encounter fog.

On Christmas day, temps across Kern county will range in the mid 50s, but if your holiday travel takes you outside of Kern most of the state is expecting nice weather.

Northern California will be in the upper 50s.

Southern California will reach the upper 60s, and Palm Springs is looking at a beautiful Christmas day at 72°.

The remainder of the week brings warmer weather in the upper 60s, and rain chances make an appearance in our forecast once again next weekend.

It looks like the new year is starting off wet, but for now happy holidays from your 23ABC News weather team.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

