Two rounds of rain this week

There's a lot to cover in the forecast over the next several days, with several different watches, warnings, and advisories in effect.

The first issue we'll encounter is cold temperatures Monday night.

Most of Kern outside of Bakersfield will fall to or below freezing, and a Freeze Warning is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley.

Temperatures stay on the cool side for Tuesday, with highs in the 40s and 50s across Kern.

Winds will pick up in eastern Kern on Tuesday, and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the eastern Mojave slopes, where gusts could exceed 50 miles per hour.

Our first of two rain chances arrives in Kern Tuesday night.

Most of the rain will fall late at night into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Rain totals don't look too high, likely between 0.10" and 0.25".

The bigger concern with our first storm is snow over the passes.

Snow totals don't look very high, likely and inch or less, but it could still be enough to slow things down for the Wednesday morning commute.

The second storm we're tracking arrives on Thursday.

Showers may start up as early as Thursday morning, but a heavier band of rain is expected in the evening as a cold front moves in.

Showers will then linger off and on into Friday.

This second storm has the potential to bring much higher rain totals to Kern.

Widespread totals of 0.50" or more are likely, and some spots will likely pick up over an inch.

Given the potential for heavy rain, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Sierra Nevada foothills and the Kern River Valley.

This storm will also bring significant mountain snow, but as this point snow levels look to stay above 5,000 feet, which means the passes aren't expected to be impacted.

