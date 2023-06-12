Unseasonably cool conditions stay in the valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Thunderstorms plagued much of eastern Kern on Sunday with heavy rain and lightning.

Through the afternoon and 20% chance of rain will persist across Kern with rain chances drying up late in the evening through Monday.

The storm system responsible for these storms continues to move east, allowing for the threat of storms to dissipate, but cooler than average temps will continue through early next week before a major warmup is set to hit Kern.

For now, Bakersfield reached 83° on Sunday and can expect another day in the 80s on Monday.

Air quality on Monday will be moderate with calm winds in the valley and near 40 mph gusts in the desert.

Highs will stay in the 80s for Bakersfield through Tuesday.

As low pressure moves out, high pressure will move in, meaning by Wednesday, we can expect conditions to heat up to the 90s in the valley.

Mountain communities are looking at a warming trend as well.

Most areas will begin in the upper 60s and 70s, trending towards the upper 70s and 80s by the end of the week.