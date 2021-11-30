Unseasonably warm in the valley

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Temperatures in Kern County remain unseasonably warm peaking at around ten degrees warmer than normal Wednesday through Friday.

Kern County may experience some patchy fog late night into the early morning. Fortunately the airmass over the valley has dried out preventing that dense fog that we saw a few weeks ago.

Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Kern County which means no burning unless registered.

Highs will be in the 70's this week. Bakersfield will see a high of 69 today with mid- to upper-70s for the rest of the valley. Lake Isabella will see a high of 81 today and the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park will remain in the upper 60s.

Weather conditions are expected to remain dry and seasonal throughout the week.