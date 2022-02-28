Unseasonably warm temperatures hit the valley this week

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Temperatures are heating up across the valley this week and although we do not break any records we get very close to 80 here in Bakersfield.

Our air quality is currently at good but expected to inch up to moderate tomorrow which means no burning for all.

With another system on the way the warmer temperature are short lived and are expected to drop significantly Thursday across the county. With this system also comes breezy conditions and 10-20% chance of rain.

Our mountain communities are expected to see big temperature changes this week with Lake Isabella reaching 78 midweek and dropping to the 50s by Saturday. Tehachapi and Frazier Park are telling a similar story with temperatures in the high 60s mid week and low 40s by Saturday.

This weather may have Kern County grabbing shorts, winter coats and umbrellas this week so be prepared.