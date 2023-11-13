Unseasonably warm until low pressure brings rain chances and cool air next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Veteran's Day weekend wrapped up with warmer than average weather.

Bakersfield hit 81° on Sunday — unseasonably warm with an average high at 68° for this time of year.

Bakersfield, one of the warmest locations on Sunday, surpassed the deserts and mountains temperature-wise.

China Lake reached 74° and Tehachapi fell to 66°, both much cooler than the central valley.

The nice fall weather will last for a couple more days.

Monday in Bakersfield should stay warmer than the rest of the county with a high at 79°.

The Kern River Valley will hit the low 70s with the south mountain communities dropping into the low 60s.

Further east, our deserts will reach the upper 60s and 70s.

Wind gusts will stay breezy throughout Kern through Monday night.

Air quality will be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, so be mindful of your time outdoors if you're in that group.

By Wednesday, high pressure will move out of California, making room for low pressure to come in and stir up some trouble.

Temps will fall countywide and rains begin on Wednesday, lasting through the weekend.

We are continuing to track this system and will update you on the rain chances throughout the week.



