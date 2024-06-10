Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Upcoming heat advisory throughout Kern County

A heat advisory is slated to take effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, primarily impacting valley regions and Lake Isabella.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Jun 09, 2024

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Bakersfield saw temperatures go up to 93° on Sunday, and valley areas are expected to deal with triple-digit heat throughout the upcoming week.

Lake Isabella, alongside several desert communities, is also likely to experience scorching temperatures in the triple digits.

A heat advisory is slated to take effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, primarily impacting valley regions and Lake Isabella.

Despite this forecast, the threat of wildfires persists due to low humidity levels and gusty winds. It's crucial to remain aware and ready to address potential fire risks.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018