Upcoming heat advisory throughout Kern County

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Bakersfield saw temperatures go up to 93° on Sunday, and valley areas are expected to deal with triple-digit heat throughout the upcoming week.

Lake Isabella, alongside several desert communities, is also likely to experience scorching temperatures in the triple digits.

A heat advisory is slated to take effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, primarily impacting valley regions and Lake Isabella.

Despite this forecast, the threat of wildfires persists due to low humidity levels and gusty winds. It's crucial to remain aware and ready to address potential fire risks.

