Upcoming high temperatures and fire risk in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Bakersfield experienced scorching temperatures on Saturday, reaching highs of 107°. Mountain and desert areas also saw triple-digit temperatures.

Starting Sunday morning, an excessive heat warning will be in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes of Kern County. For the central valley and Lake Isabella, the warning begins Monday and lasts until Wednesday night at 11 PM.

These regions will face dangerously hot conditions, with temperatures possibly exceeding 111°. If you're in these areas, take extra precautions when outdoors.

Meanwhile, the risk of grass fires remains high in the valley due to thunderstorm risks in the Sierra Nevada, which could lead to lightning strikes and fire outbreaks.

We expect temperatures to dip later in the week, possibly returning to double digits.

