Upper-90s this weekend in Bakersfield with storm chances in Eastern Kern

TGIF! Following a hot start to the week, temperatures are starting to cool early next week.
A slight bump in temperatures over the weekend brings upper-90s in the Valley.
As relative humidity continues to climb, so does the chance of showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Kern.
There is a 20% probability of thunderstorms within the Sierra Nevada, Kern mountains, and desert communities– this lasting through Saturday.
Breezy conditions and cooler temperatures are expected next week.
FRIDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:
Bakersfield:
High- 98°
Low- 73°
Delano:
High- 96°
Low- 65°
Arvin:
High- 100°
Low- 69°
Kernville:
High- 93°
Low- 65°
Lake Isabella:
High- 95°
Low- 69°
Wofford Heights:
High- 94°
Low- 67°
Mojave:
High- 96°
Low- 75°
California City:
High- 97°
Low- 69°
Ridgecrest:
High- 101°
Low- 74°
Tehachapi:
High- 85°
Low- 63°
Frazier Park:
High- 85°
Low- 59°
Pine Mountain Club:
High- 79°
Low- 60°
Have a wonderful, warm weekend. ☀️
