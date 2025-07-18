Upper-90s this weekend in Bakersfield with storm chances in Eastern Kern

TGIF! Following a hot start to the week, temperatures are starting to cool early next week.

A slight bump in temperatures over the weekend brings upper-90s in the Valley.

As relative humidity continues to climb, so does the chance of showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Kern.

There is a 20% probability of thunderstorms within the Sierra Nevada, Kern mountains, and desert communities– this lasting through Saturday.

Breezy conditions and cooler temperatures are expected next week.

FRIDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 98°

Low- 73°

Delano:

High- 96°

Low- 65°

Arvin:

High- 100°

Low- 69°

Kernville:

High- 93°

Low- 65°

Lake Isabella:

High- 95°

Low- 69°

Wofford Heights:

High- 94°

Low- 67°

Mojave:

High- 96°

Low- 75°

California City:

High- 97°

Low- 69°

Ridgecrest:

High- 101°

Low- 74°

Tehachapi:

High- 85°

Low- 63°

Frazier Park:

High- 85°

Low- 59°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 79°

Low- 60°

Have a wonderful, warm weekend. ☀️

