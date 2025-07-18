Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Upper-90s this weekend in Bakersfield with storm chances in Eastern Kern

Enjoy upper-90s temperatures this weekend with a chance of thunderstorms in Eastern Kern before breezy, cooler conditions arrive next week.
23ABC Morning Weather July 18, 2025
Posted

TGIF! Following a hot start to the week, temperatures are starting to cool early next week.

A slight bump in temperatures over the weekend brings upper-90s in the Valley.

As relative humidity continues to climb, so does the chance of showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Kern.

There is a 20% probability of thunderstorms within the Sierra Nevada, Kern mountains, and desert communities– this lasting through Saturday.

Breezy conditions and cooler temperatures are expected next week.

FRIDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS: 

Bakersfield:

High- 98°

Low- 73°

Delano:

High- 96°

Low- 65°

Arvin:

High- 100°

Low- 69°

Kernville:

High- 93°

Low- 65°

Lake Isabella:

High- 95°

Low- 69°

Wofford Heights:

High- 94°

Low- 67°

Mojave:

High- 96°

Low- 75°

California City:

High- 97°

Low- 69°

Ridgecrest:

High- 101°

Low- 74°

Tehachapi:

High- 85°

Low- 63°

Frazier Park:

High- 85°

Low- 59°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 79°

Low- 60°

Have a wonderful, warm weekend. ☀️

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

07/18/2025

Sunny

100° / 73°

0%

Saturday

07/19/2025

Sunny

100° / 73°

0%

Sunday

07/20/2025

Sunny

103° / 72°

0%

Monday

07/21/2025

Sunny

97° / 68°

0%

Tuesday

07/22/2025

Sunny

94° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

07/23/2025

Mostly Sunny

93° / 65°

0%

Thursday

07/24/2025

Mostly Sunny

92° / 65°

0%

Friday

07/25/2025

Sunny

93° / 65°

0%