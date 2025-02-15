VALENTINE’S FORECAST: High Wind Warning in the desert, drier conditions ahead

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Valentine’s Day!

Some scattered showers continue throughout parts of Kern County, but are expected to wrap up as we approach the weekend.

A High Wind Warning brings strong winds to the Mojave Desert Slopes ranging between 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The Warning expires at 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Light snow accumulations are expected through the evening in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 ft.

FRIDAY’S OVERNIGHT LOWS AND SATURDAY’S HIGHS:

Bakersfield:

High- 59°

Low- 41°

Delano:

High- 58°

Low- 38°

Arvin:

High- 59°

Low- 41°

Kernville

High- 58°

Low- 28°

Lake Isabella:

High- 59°

Low- 32°

Wofford Heights:

High- 56°

Low- 29°

Mojave:

High- 59°

Low- 36°

California City:

High- 63°

Low- 32°

Ridgecrest:

High- 63°

Low- 35°

Tehachapi:

High- 52°

Low- 30°

Frazier Park:

High- 53°

Low- 29°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 51°

Low- 27°

If you plan on traveling Friday night, leave extra early and drive carefully due to the wind.

Stay safe, and have a wonderful weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

