VALENTINE’S FORECAST: High Wind Warning in the desert, drier conditions ahead

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Valentine’s Day!
Some scattered showers continue throughout parts of Kern County, but are expected to wrap up as we approach the weekend.
A High Wind Warning brings strong winds to the Mojave Desert Slopes ranging between 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The Warning expires at 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Light snow accumulations are expected through the evening in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 ft.
FRIDAY’S OVERNIGHT LOWS AND SATURDAY’S HIGHS:
Bakersfield:
High- 59°
Low- 41°
Delano:
High- 58°
Low- 38°
Arvin:
High- 59°
Low- 41°
Kernville
High- 58°
Low- 28°
Lake Isabella:
High- 59°
Low- 32°
Wofford Heights:
High- 56°
Low- 29°
Mojave:
High- 59°
Low- 36°
California City:
High- 63°
Low- 32°
Ridgecrest:
High- 63°
Low- 35°
Tehachapi:
High- 52°
Low- 30°
Frazier Park:
High- 53°
Low- 29°
Pine Mountain Club:
High- 51°
Low- 27°
If you plan on traveling Friday night, leave extra early and drive carefully due to the wind.
Stay safe, and have a wonderful weekend.
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: