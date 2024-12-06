Valley air quality remains unhealthy

We're still tracking hazy, foggy weather.

Air quality has been unhealthy for all on Thursday, and that's expected to continue Friday.

When air quality is unhealthy it's best to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

As far as fog is concerned, we expect areas of patchy dense fog in the Valley, especially outside of Bakersfield.

A Dense Fog Advisory will likely be issued once again.

Once the fog lifts skies will be sunny, and temperatures will be comfortable, with 60s and 70s across the county.

This weather pattern will likely stay with us through the weekend, too, but there are some signs of a shift early next week that could help clear our air and lessen our chances for fog.

