Valley warmup: 90s this weekend, even warmer temperatures expected next week

In Bakersfield, Friday brought a high of 85°, still below the seasonal average.

This weekend, expect temperatures to rise, with a high of 90° on both Saturday and Sunday in the Valley. That number is expected to increase early next week, with a 65% to 90% chance of temperatures reaching 95° or higher on Tuesday and Wednesday in the San Joaquin Valley.

Friday’s lows mostly stay within the 50s-60s throughout the county. Gusty winds are expected in the desert communities overnight, peaking around 38 mph in Mojave.

There is a 10% to 30% chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada on Friday.

On Saturday, the high will range between the upper 80s to mid-90s throughout the Desert. The Frazier Park area will be within the 70s, while towards Lake Isabella, it's in the upper-80s.

Have a wonderful, warm weekend! ☀️

