Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Valley warmup: 90s this weekend, even warmer temperatures expected next week

Triple digits possible midweek in the Valley
23ABC Evening Weather Update September 12, 2025
Posted
and last updated

In Bakersfield, Friday brought a high of 85°, still below the seasonal average.

This weekend, expect temperatures to rise, with a high of 90° on both Saturday and Sunday in the Valley. That number is expected to increase early next week, with a 65% to 90% chance of temperatures reaching 95° or higher on Tuesday and Wednesday in the San Joaquin Valley.

Friday’s lows mostly stay within the 50s-60s throughout the county. Gusty winds are expected in the desert communities overnight, peaking around 38 mph in Mojave.

There is a 10% to 30% chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada on Friday.

On Saturday, the high will range between the upper 80s to mid-90s throughout the Desert. The Frazier Park area will be within the 70s, while towards Lake Isabella, it's in the upper-80s.

Have a wonderful, warm weekend! ☀️

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

09/12/2025

Clear

-° / 66°

2%

Saturday

09/13/2025

Clear

92° / 66°

2%

Sunday

09/14/2025

Clear

92° / 66°

1%

Monday

09/15/2025

Clear

96° / 71°

0%

Tuesday

09/16/2025

Clear

101° / 73°

0%

Wednesday

09/17/2025

Partly Cloudy

98° / 74°

12%

Thursday

09/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

91° / 73°

17%

Friday

09/19/2025

Mostly Clear

93° / 70°

5%