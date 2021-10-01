Watch
Warm and hazy for now, but better weather is in sight!

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Monday
Posted at 4:12 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 19:12:21-04

Smoky, hazy, and warm weather is going to be with us into the weekend.

Smoke from the KNP Complex and the Windy Fire continue to flow into the Valley, bringing poor air quality and enough concern for the Valley Air District to issue an air quality alert through Monday.

In addition to the air issues, temperatures will be warmer than average through Monday, in the lower 90s in the Valley.

Looking into next week, we've got some big improvements on the horizon.

Our temperatures begin to fall and our air quality improves starting Tuesday as an upper level low moves on shore.

We won't see dramatic change from that system, but it opens the door for another, stronger system to start to move in later in the week.

If that second weather systems stays on track we're in for a BIG cooldown by the end of next week, with lower 70s in the Valley likely and highs in the 60s not out of the question!

