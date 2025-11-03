Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm and hazy Monday; changes coming midweek

23ABC Morning Weather Update Nov 3, 2025
Posted

Happy Monday, Kern County. Aside from the clocks changing, we saw little change through the weekend.

We've had a steady weather pattern thanks to high pressure built across the west, but that begins to break down this week. Before it moves to the east, patchy fog chances remain in the early hours in the valley. Then, temperatures for Monday will be above seasonal average, with much of Kern in the 70s and 80s.

Then, a storm system drops down from the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday. This system's track seems to favor the north, meaning our neighborhoods do not have a significant rain chance. We'll track this system's path over the next 24 hours.

The biggest impacts from Wednesday's system will be cooler temperatures and increased winds. Temperatures are set to cool down Wednesday and Thursday, and gusty winds will likely return to the Mojave Desert Slopes.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

11/03/2025

Mostly Sunny

83° / 54°

1%

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Sunny

80° / 53°

3%

Wednesday

11/05/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 58°

3%

Thursday

11/06/2025

Partly Cloudy

70° / 53°

15%

Friday

11/07/2025

Partly Cloudy

71° / 53°

7%

Saturday

11/08/2025

Sunny

74° / 54°

5%

Sunday

11/09/2025

Partly Cloudy

78° / 56°

2%

Monday

11/10/2025

Mostly Cloudy

73° / 53°

6%