Warm, but not too warm this week

We've got a fairly uneventful weather week on the way.

But in the weather world, no news is generally good news.

Highs this week will be a little on the warm side, but not uncomfortably warm.

Our average high this time of year is in the upper 70s, and we're looking at highs in the low to mid 80s this week.

We'll likely see our temperatures climb a bit toward the end of week or beginning of the weekend, but even then it looks like we'll stay below 90°.

From there, all signs point to a cooldown as we head into next week, with fall-like weather back in the forecast.

Overall, not bad!

