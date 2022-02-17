Warm, clear conditions continue through the weekend

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — The current warming trend will continue for the next several days.

High pressure off the coast is slowing building in, which means plenty of sunshine through the weekend, along with highs within a few degrees of 70.

Another taste of winter looks to be on the way, though.

Our weather pattern shifts again early next week, with another upper level low heading our way!

This means cooler temperatures, a chance for rain, and even some more mountain snow.

We'll track the storm through the weekend and keep you up to date!

