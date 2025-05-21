Warm, dry weather leads to high fire danger

Warm, dry weather is on the way.

Highs in the Valley for both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower 90s, and the hottest parts of the desert will be near 100° on Wednesday.

Thursday will not only feature warm temperatures, but also gusty winds and low humidity.

The strongest winds will be in our desert areas, with gusts over 50 miles per hour.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the Jaw Fire as the winds pick up.

Ahead of the dry, breezy weather the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the entire San Joaquin Valley.

This means fire danger will be high, and that fires may start easily and spread quickly.

Use extra caution with anything that could create a spark!

