Warm, dry winds on the way

Fog and haze are coming to an end!

Both were widespread across the Valley Monday, though.

Air quality is still poor, and fog chances continue into Monday night.

Change is on the way for Tuesday.

Easterly winds will bring dry, desert air to the Valley.

Winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour through the mountains, as well as in Valley areas at the base of the mountains.

Even places like Bakersfield could see gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

The winds will dramatically reduce our humidity, and fog will dissipate quickly as the winds switch direction early Tuesday.

I'm optimistic the change in wind will help clear out our air quality, too.

While most of Kern County will be cooler on Tuesday, the south end of the Valley will likely be warmer than average thanks to the downsloping winds coming off the mountains.

Highs at the south end of the Valley will be close to 70°!

