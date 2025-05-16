Warm Friday, cooler this weekend

After three days in the 70s, Bakersfield jumped back into the 80s on Thursday with a high of 85°.

Temperatures are expected to climb a little bit more Friday, with a forecast high of 87°.

Cooler weather is expected for the weekend though!

Valley areas fall into the lower 80s Saturday and into the upper 70s Sunday.

Temperatures will be as cool as 60° in out mountain areas Sunday, and the KRV will be around 70°.

Unfortunately, the cooler weather will come with gusty winds.

Winds could top 50 miles per hour in the desert both Saturday and Sunday, and a High Wind Watch is in effect.

Even in the Valley winds over 20 miles per hour are expected both Saturday and Sunday.

