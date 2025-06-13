Warm Friday, winds continue in mountains and desert

Happy Friday, Kern County. Temperatures stay warm into the afternoon, with 90s expected for most of Kern.

Fire danger is what we're keeping an eye on into the afternoon. Gusty winds continue in the mountains and desert, with gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains and up to 45 mph in the desert. All of Kern County will have very low humidity Friday, and with the gusty winds, fire danger is a concern.

Southern California Edison saying they're continuing to monitor potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs in parts of the mountains Friday. Visit their website to check your neighborhood.

Temperatures bump up into the high 90s in Bakersfield by Sunday, which is also Father's Day, but we aren't expecting any triple digit days in the extended forecast. Have a safe and happy weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

