Warm graduations await Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As students prepare for graduation this evening, they'll experience some heat. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s throughout the afternoon and mid-80s heading into the evening hours.

By 2 p.m. temperatures will be 91 on the Valley floor. By the time most graduations start, we'll see mid-90s.

90s will stick around throughout the rest of the week, seeing lower 90s for the last day of school Friday. Students can look forward to 80s though this weekend for the start of their summer vacation.

We also expect increased gusty winds with the passing trough over the weekend, especially along the Mojave desert slopes, where there is as much as a 35-45 percent probability of wind gusts exceeding 28 miles and hour Thursday evening.