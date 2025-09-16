Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm start to the Kern County Fair; rain chances to end the work week

23ABC Morning Weather Update Sept 16, 2025
Posted

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We have what's shaping up to be a busy weather week in Kern!

Both Tuesday and Wednesday bring above-normal temperatures. Bakersfield expects upper 90s for afternoon high temperatures the next two days, so it will be hot to begin the Kern County Fair on Wednesday.

Remnants of moisture from Tropical Storm Mario, currently off the coast of Mexico, will be brought up into California by Thursday. That influx of moisture brings rain and thunderstorm chances to Kern.

Models are split on where the heaviest rain will fall. For the most part, it looks like the bulk of heavy rain will stay outside of Kern County. However, we do have legitimate chances for passing showers or even a thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's rain chances are higher, with Bakersfield having a 40% chance for rain that day. The mountains, KRV and desert have around a 50% chance for showers Thursday.

Again, passing showers could hang on into the day Friday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

09/16/2025

Sunny

100° / 71°

0%

Wednesday

09/17/2025

Mostly Sunny

99° / 76°

1%

Thursday

09/18/2025

PM Showers

85° / 70°

55%

Friday

09/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

86° / 70°

22%

Saturday

09/20/2025

Sunny

91° / 71°

4%

Sunday

09/21/2025

Mostly Sunny

91° / 72°

2%

Monday

09/22/2025

Mostly Sunny

92° / 72°

9%

Tuesday

09/23/2025

Mostly Sunny

92° / 70°

8%