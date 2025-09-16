Warm start to the Kern County Fair; rain chances to end the work week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We have what's shaping up to be a busy weather week in Kern!

Both Tuesday and Wednesday bring above-normal temperatures. Bakersfield expects upper 90s for afternoon high temperatures the next two days, so it will be hot to begin the Kern County Fair on Wednesday.

Remnants of moisture from Tropical Storm Mario, currently off the coast of Mexico, will be brought up into California by Thursday. That influx of moisture brings rain and thunderstorm chances to Kern.

Models are split on where the heaviest rain will fall. For the most part, it looks like the bulk of heavy rain will stay outside of Kern County. However, we do have legitimate chances for passing showers or even a thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's rain chances are higher, with Bakersfield having a 40% chance for rain that day. The mountains, KRV and desert have around a 50% chance for showers Thursday.

Again, passing showers could hang on into the day Friday.

