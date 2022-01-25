Warm temperatures across the valley with possibility for breezy winds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dry weather will continue across the area through the end of the week and next weekend with a continuation above normal high temperatures and cool nights. Late night and morning fog will be possible in the San Joaquin Valley each day.

The shortwave to our east is distant enough from our area in that it has not produced a strong enough pressure gradient to bring gusty winds to our area but a brief period of increased winds over the Kern County Desert mountains and Mojave Desert Slopes is possible this afternoon and evening. However, the main impact that this system will have today is that it will result in lowering heights and thicknesses across our area today which will bring about a slight cooling trend with high temperatures today bring closer to seasonal normals.

The offshore ridge axis is progged to shift inland on Wednesday and Thursday which will bring about a slight recovery in daytime temperatures. RH progs a dry airmass will remind dominant over our area and skies will remain mainly clear for the remainder of the week.

With clear skies and light winds over the San Joaquin Valley, areas of frost and patches of fog will be possible each morning.