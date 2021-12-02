Warm temperatures continue Thursday, cooler weather coming this weekend

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Afternoon high temperatures will be around 10 degrees above average until the end of the week. Valley fog will also be possible again by early Friday morning.

We're remaining in the mid 70s for most of the valley Thursday, reaching a high of around 74 degrees in Bakersfield later this afternoon. We're seeing low 70s Friday but then a cool off is on the way starting Saturday, dropping to the upper 60s.

Next week, we'll drop to the low 60s in the valley Tuesday and Wednesday. The mountains will see highs in the 50s and 60s.

Air quality remains in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range which means no burning for all.