Warm this week, thunderstorms possible

After a chilly weekend, temperatures have warmed back up in Kern County.

Bakersfield made it up to 82° on Tuesday, and will stay in the 80s for the rest of the work week.

Warm temperatures aren't the only thing we're tracking, though.

A weak upper level disturbance will help kick off a chance for thunderstorms in Kern on Thursday.

It doesn't look like the storms will be as widespread as they were over the weekend, but everyone in Kern will have at least the chance for a thunderstorm to develop in their neighborhood.

We'll be watching the radar closely on Thursday.

Looking further ahead, we're keeping an eye on another rain chance for the weekend.

Models are in good agreement that an area of low pressure will move into California Saturday into Sunday.

This mean scattered showers and possibly more thunderstorms, as well as much cooler weather!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

