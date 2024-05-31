Warm trend continues with Bakersfield's hottest temperatures so far this year

Happy Friday, Kern County. Prepare for a hot day county-wide as this warming trend continues.

A strong area of high pressure continues to influence our weather pattern, and Friday will be the warmest day of the year so far in Bakersfield. The high temperature in the Valley is expected to be 98 degrees. The warmest spot on Friday will be in the high desert near China Lake and Ridgecrest, with temperatures just over 100 degrees. California City and Mojave will be in the mid-90s. Lake Isabella and the Kern River Valley will be warm with temperatures at or above 90 degrees Friday. Tehachapi and Frazier Park's high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Calm winds are expected Friday, but they will pick up over the Mojave desert slopes by Saturday. The desert could experience winds up to 40 mph this weekend.

Looking into the extended forecast, the Valley will see its first 100 degree day next week by Wednesday. As this warm air continues, make sure to drink lots of water and wear light colored, breathable clothing to keep cool. Take care of yourselves on these hot days, Kern.

Have a safe and fun weekend.

