Warm up coming to the Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Temperature are expected to increase across the valley this week but the warmer weather is short lived.

Monday we will be in the 70's here in Bakersfield with temperatures increasing to the upper 70s until Wednesday, by Thursday we will see a significant drop in temperature hitting the mid 60s and decreasing until Saturday where we reach 63.

With the cooler weather also comes a 10% chance of rain Thursday to Saturday but temperatures are expected to stay seasonal forcing the overnight Freeze Warning to expire this morning.

Our mountain communities can also expect temperature fluctuations throughout the week with Tehachapi and Frazier Park in the 50s by Monday and seeing an increase to upper 60s by Wednesday. Lake Isabella is slightly warmer at 62 on Monday with an increase to the upper 70s by Wednesday.

Although temperatures are expected to fluctuate this week the general consensus is that we will be looking a lot warmer than last week's winter weather.