Warm up continues

Our weather underwent a shift for the better on Tuesday.

We've gone from gloomy skies and chilly temperatures, to lots of sunshine.

Temperatures were boosted by the sunny skies, with Bakersfield's high climbing from 47 on Monday to a much more comfortable 54 on Tuesday.

We're not done climbing either.

Highs in the Valley will be around 60 on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies.

Morning lows will still be cold, though.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect in the Valley, with temperatures near to below freezing expected, especially outside of Bakersfield.

Overnight lows should steadily rise through the week, though, as clouds increase.

Highs look to stay in the 60s, though.