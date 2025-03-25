Warm up continues Tuesday

We're in the midst of a big warm up here in Kern County.

Temperatures were as warm as 90° in the Kern desert on Monday!

Bakersfield hit 83­°, just shy of our warmest day of the year, which stands at 84°.

We'll beat that mark Tuesday, with a forecast high of 87°.

Mountain towns will be in the 70s Tuesday, mid 80s are expected in the Kern River Valley, and desert areas will once again be near 90°.

Temperatures remain warm on Wednesday, with a high of 83°.

We drop back into the 70s Thursday, and could be as cool as the 60s by Friday!



