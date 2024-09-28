Warm weather as the Fair wraps up

The Kern County Fair wraps up this weekend!

It looks to be a little warm at the fairgrounds, but not unbearable.

Saturday's forecast high is 96°, and Sunday's forecast is 92°.

Temperatures will climb again for next week, though.

The forecast high for both Tuesday and Wednesday is 99°!

That means triple digits will be possible either day.

The good news is triple digits season is winding down.

It's rare for Bakersfield to see triple digits after the first week of October, so we likely only have a few more hot days left for the year, if any at all.

