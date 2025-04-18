Warm Weather retuning in light of Easter Weekend

It was a chilly and gloomy day throughout the day on Thursday, 65º here in Bakersfield.

With these cooler conditions we are also tracking chances of thunderstorms to affect the communities of Lake Isabella and Ridgecrest into Friday afternoon.

A wind advisory is also in effect until Friday morning at 5 a.m. in the Mojave Desert slopes, winds can get anywhere between 40-50 mph.

These colder conditions are expected to leave us as we head into Easter weekend as another warming trend comes our way.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for most of the week.

Easter Day will be 84º with the hottest day of the week being on Tuesday with a high of 86º.

