Warm weather stays with us

Thursday was the second warmest day of the year in Bakersfield, with a high temperature of 87 degrees.

The warmest day was March 25th, when we hit 91°.

There's plenty more warm weather in the forecast, too.

Friday will be around 85°, and even as we cool down into the weekend 80s are likely.

Models are now showing another spike in temperatures next week.

Yet another ridge of high pressure will build into the southwest US, sending temperatures in the Valley back up into the upper 80s by Monday!

