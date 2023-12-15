Warm Weather Still Sticking Around But Not For Long

Things are continuing to warm up here in Kern County as well as across the state. With the warming trend still in effect until Saturday, we can expect to see temperatures in the 70’s as we continue our week.

Saturday will be exceptionally warm with an expected afternoon high to be 75 degrees, that’s 15 degrees above average for this time of year so perfect to go out and enjoy the nice weather while it’s still in effect.

Going into Sunday, our forecast will start to see some changes, with a storm system heading our way we can expect to see rain chances increase as well as maybe even some afternoon thunderstorms on Monday.

As temperatures drop going forward rain chances will be around 50% for Monday and slightly decreasing as the week goes on with a 40% Chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

