Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm Weather Still Sticking Around But Not For Long

A warming trend is still in effect until Saturday with temperatures in the 70's for most of week but come Sunday a storm system will approach.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 21:12:20-05

Things are continuing to warm up here in Kern County as well as across the state. With the warming trend still in effect until Saturday, we can expect to see temperatures in the 70’s as we continue our week.

Saturday will be exceptionally warm with an expected afternoon high to be 75 degrees, that’s 15 degrees above average for this time of year so perfect to go out and enjoy the nice weather while it’s still in effect.

Going into Sunday, our forecast will start to see some changes, with a storm system heading our way we can expect to see rain chances increase as well as maybe even some afternoon thunderstorms on Monday.

As temperatures drop going forward rain chances will be around 50% for Monday and slightly decreasing as the week goes on with a 40% Chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018