Warm weather will continue into Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Expect the unexpected this week as temperatures fluctuate across Kern County.

Sunday will be our last day of above average temperature as a trough of low pressure drops temperatures into the 50s here in Bakersfield.

Our mountain communities can also expect a significant drop in temperature with Tehachapi and Frazier Park in the 40s by Monday and Lake Isabella slightly warmer at 53.

Our desert and mountain communities may also have westerly wind gust sup to 45 mph Monday.

As the trough of low pressure deepens snow levels will start at about 2,000 feet Tuesday before falling to about 500 feet Wednesday morning.

Although the snow should be light it could cause travel delays Tuesday night in Wednesday morning along the Interstate 5 over Tejon pass and Highway 58 over Tehachapi pass.

Freezing temperature are also possible Tuesday night through Wednesday night in the San Joaquin Valley. So bringing pets in overnight is encouraged.

Temperatures are expected to inch up slightly as the weekend approaches but prepare for a winter week ahead!