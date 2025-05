After a cooler than average weekend, we're heating up again here in Kern.

The good news is it won't get TOO hot this week.

Bakersfield has a good chance to hit 90° on Tuesday, and will be in the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

No triple digits are expected in the Valley.

However, the very hottest parts of the desert will be close to 100° Wednesday.

Pleasant temperatures are expected in our mountain areas, with highs topping out no warmer than 80°.

